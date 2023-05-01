EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Live has presented their scheduled shows for the month of May, which will be located in Downtown and Central El Paso.

Cats at the Plaza Theatre, May 5-7

at the Plaza Theatre, May 5-7 Cool Canyon Nights presents Mariachi Los Arrieros at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre, May 11

at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre, May 11 The WeirdKidz Film Screening at the Plaza Theatre, May 11

at the Plaza Theatre, May 11 The Mars Volta at the Abraham Chavez Theatre, May 14

at the Abraham Chavez Theatre, May 14 León Larregui at the Plaza Theatre, May 14

at the Plaza Theatre, May 14 Jewel Box Theatre presents Tuesdays with Morrie at the Philanthropy Theatre, May 14

at the Philanthropy Theatre, May 14 Theresa Caputo Live! at the Plaza Theatre, May 17

at the Plaza Theatre, May 17 Cool Canyon Nights presents Kikimora at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre, May 18

at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre, May 18 Elite Comedy Fest with Brincos Dieras at the Plaza Theatre, May 20

at the Plaza Theatre, May 20 Cool Canyon Nights presents Rocketman Experience at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre, May 25

El Paso Live says doors will open an hour before showtime and event parking is available at the El Paso Convention Center for $10.

For events taking place at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre, visit Cool Canyon Nights, Your Favorite Outdoor Concert Series is Back (kisselpaso.com).

For more information on the shows, visit El Paso Live.