El Paso Live offering job opportunities in local entertainment biz

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Live and Destination El Paso are offering opportunities in the Sun City’s entertainment business.

There are nearly two dozen positions available including event coordinators, event managers, event staff, chefs, engineers, and security.

Destination El Paso is managed by ASM Global. To see the list of jobs and to apply, click here.

