EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you are planning to ask the love of your life to marry you, El Paso is a great place to pop the question. That’s according to a leading travel website.

According to TheTravel.com, El Paso is its No. 6-ranked destination for “unique yet romantic destinations to pop the question.”

“El Paso may not spring to mind when thinking of romantic retreats, but this city in far west Texas has tons of high-end hotels to choose from and fantastic restaurants that will make a weekend getaway for a proposal memorable,” according to an article on the well-known travel website.

Photos by Dave Burge

Both the Franklin Mountains State Park and the Hotel Paso Del Norte are singled out in the article as places where you can create a proposal that your partner will remember forever.

In a separate news release sent out by the hotel, they listed the following places at on premises that can make for a memorable proposal: The Dome Bar; The Grand Staircase; The Terrace overlooking the Franklin Mountains; the hotel’s rooftop bar El Mirador; Desert Spirit Spa; and the 1700 Steakhouse.

At Franklin Mountains State Park, if you love to hike, there are myriad great places to propose. But for the less adventuresome, you can try the new visitors center courtyard, which offers panoramic views. Here is a link to a story we wrote about rediscovering Franklin Mountains State Park.