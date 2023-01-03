EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Public Library and El Paso Animal Services are teaming up with the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank for the annual Food for Fines program.

Starting Jan. 3 through Jan. 20, library patrons can pay library fines by donating non-perishable food or pet food at any branch library.

Food collected during this period will be donated to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank and the El Paso Animal Shelter.

“This is a great way to allow patrons to pay down their fines and start using the library again while also helping to support our most vulnerable populations during a critical period of need in our community,” said El Paso Public Library Director Norma Martinez. “This year, we included our Animal Services shelter because they experience a heavy depletion of resources during the holidays and have to work very hard to replenish their stocks.”

The Public Library will waive $1 of fines for every donated can of non-perishable food, $1 per can of pet food, or $1 for every 2 pounds of dry pet food, provided their library materials have been returned.

The Food for Fines program is an opportunity for library patrons to bring materials back to the library and start putting their accounts in good standing.

For more information on the Food For Fines program, visit the El Paso Public Library at www.elpasolibrary.org.

For more information about El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, visit https://elpasoansfightinghunger.org/.

For information about El Paso Animal Services, visit https://elpasoanimalservices.org/.