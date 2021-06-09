El Paso LGBTQ+ community to celebrate Pride Month in social distance parade, picnic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local LGBTQ+ members and supporters will gather this Saturday to celebrate Pride Month with a social distance parade starting at Houston Park and then will follow with a picnic.



The social distance parade will make its comeback from last year, after many community members spread the word about participating in the caravan to make the experience safe amid COVID-19.

El Pasoans have shown their gay-pride spirit by decorating their vehicles and dressing up for parade events in years passed. This year will be no different in that aspect, other than celebrating at a safe distance.



Michael Reyes, the parade coordinator, said keeping the tradition alive is extremely important to the LGTBQ+ community along with remembering the history of Pride Month.



“Pride Month and Pride events, especially the parade, is the one time a year that normally you’re completely surrounded by your friends, your allies, people in our community and you feel that you can truly be yourself in public. It’s a wonderful experience and that’s why I’ve always held it dear to my heart,” Reyes shared.

The social distance parade is slated to begin at 10 a.m. from Houston Park. The route will go as follow:

Start at Houston Park, turn left on Montana, left on Mesa, left on Paisano, left on Stanton, and drive up through pride square.



Drivers will follow the route and continue following basic road rules.



After the parade, everyone will return to Houston Park to continue the celebration with a picnic, DJ, and other activities at the park including a book reading for Drag Queen story hour.



The picnic is scheduled to end at 5 p.m. and will be followed with an invitation to Western Playland to finish off the festivities. Those who plan on going to Western Playland are encouraged to make reservations on its website.



For more information about the social distance parade, check out the event Facebook page.



