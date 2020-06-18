El Paso leaders remove masks for Plaza Hotel photo-op; Mayor responds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of El Paso leaders briefly removed their face coverings during a photo-op at Wednesday’s reopening of the historic Plaza Hotel, raising some eyebrows and stirring a little online backlash.

The gathering included El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, and city representatives Cissy Lizarraga and Henry Rivera.

The leaders and others present stood nearly shoulder-to-shoulder with less than six feet between themselves.

Samaniego posted photos to his official Facebook page, prompting critical comments from some users.

“No masks? No distance?,” asked one person.

“Next time, sit in each other’s laps,” said another user, adding, “…think twice before talking about masks ever again.”

The photo-op came one day after it was reported Mayor Margo had signed a letter along with a handful of other Texas mayors asking Governor Greg Abbott to grant them the “authority to set rules and regulations on the use of face coverings” in their respective cities.

Margo’s chief of staff, Olivia Zepeda, provided KTSM with a statement reading, in part:

Individuals are still highly encouraged to wear face coverings when out in public settings, especially while gathering. The opening of The Plaza Hotel was a momentous occasion, and the photo was not intended to send the wrong message regarding the wearing of face masks in public. The Mayor and all participants immediately put their face coverings back on as soon as the photo was done.

Zepeda added that the mayor and all individuals in the photo were wearing masks throughout the ceremony and provided the photos of Margo and Paul Foster, the local billionaire behind the Plaza restoration.

KTSM reached out to Samaniego for comment but had yet to hear back by the publishing of this story.