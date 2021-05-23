El Paso, Las Cruces Trucking company in need of hundreds of drivers and other positions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One industry that didn’t lose business throughout the pandemic is the trucking industry.

A locally owned company Mesilla Valley Transportation also known as MVT based in both Las Cruces and El Paso is looking to hire for numerous positions.

While over 270 people are needed to get behind the wheel and deliver across the country, many non-trucking positions are also available.

“We have several positions available ranging from account manager safety lanes, delivery drivers, bookkeepers, dispatch, fuel attendants, service maintenance,” said Erica Ramos, Recruiting Manager.

Ramos telling KTSM 9 News that the pandemic did not have an impact on the business unlike many others.

“The pandemic did not effect our business we’ve been going strong since the pandemic we’ve never had a stop or anything like that. So I guess were very fortunate to be one of the few industries that didn’t get set back from the pandemic,” said Ramos.

MVT is locally owned and was started back in the 1980s as just an individual fleet and now delivers across the country and even internationally.

Those who are interested in applying need to have a resume ready and be able to give a brief synopsis of your experience and the job you’re interested in.

