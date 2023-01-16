Downtown El Paso Texas skyline seen just after sunset. 16 x 9 aspect ratio. Space for copy.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso and Las Cruces both finished in the top 15 in a new ranking of the best cities in the country to raise a family.

According to the survey done by scholarship website Scholaroo, Las Cruces ranked as the 11th best city out of 152 cities across the United States to raise a family and El Paso was ranked 15th.

The study ranked cities according to seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation or leisure, quality of life and home atmosphere.

El Paso was ranked the second safest city in the country, according to Scholaroo. El Paso was ranked 18th in health care, 20th in finances, 149th in education, 117th in leisure, 53rd in quality of life and 22nd in home atmosphere.

Las Cruces was ranked third in quality of life, fifth in home atmosphere, 11th in safety, 44th in both health care and finances, 84th in education and 36th in leisure.

Warwick, Rhode Island, was ranked as the top place in the country to raise a family.

Some other Texas cities did not fare well in the survey.

San Antonio was ranked 143rd overall, Dallas 146th, Austin 147th and Houston 148th.

To check out the complete study, its methodology and additional details about the Best Cities to Raise a Family survey, click here.