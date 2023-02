El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Environmental Services Department (ESD) will be closing the Greater El Paso Landfill early Monday to the general public due to the low visibility and high winds.

The landfill closed at 2 p.m., about two hours early, as a precaution in the interest of public safety.

Weather permitting, the landfill and the five Citizen Collection Stations will resume normal operating hours Tuesday. For more information, call (915) 212.6000.