EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Want to live a healthier lifestyle? Well, you’re in luck, the City of El Paso is celebrating National Nutrition Month in March.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND), wants the community to stay healthy and informed, by educating the public about nutrition with their annual campaign.

The theme for this year is “Fuel for the Future”. DPH alongside AND are offering programs that can help families make informative decisions about their nutrition to maintain a healthy lifestyle, such as:

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a program that is offered to pregnant women and low-income families that will benefit the children, until they turn 5. WIC provides supplemental foods, breastfeeding support, and nutrition counseling.

Residents can fill out applications at https://texaswic.org/apply or call, (915) 212-4942.

Be Well El Paso is another program that presents health coaches trained to help people with their health goal, read nutrition labels, prepare healthy food, and shop for healthy food.

For more information or to register for the upcoming “Be Well” session visit, www.BeWellEP.com or call (915) 212-6633.

For more information on WIC services visit EPHealth.com and click on the WIC tab.