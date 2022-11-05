Watches were introduced in the 16th century when people first referred to them as clock watches.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour off from each other after daylight saving takes place on Nov. 6.

Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has eliminated the time change, meaning that daylight saving will not take place in Juarez. Officials say that the president’s decision could cost the economy money in terms of losing commercial trade and it could also impact normal activity between the sister cities. The Chihuahua congress will need to send a petition to the Mexican Congress in order allow border cities to change their hours in order to coincide with one another. This process could take up to a week or two weeks.

