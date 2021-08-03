El Paso ISD’s new Don Haskins PK-8 campus welcomes students for the first time

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District is opening its doors on Monday at the new Don Haskins PK-8 campus that came as a consolidation of Lincoln Middle School with Bond and Roberts elementary schools.

“We’re ready to welcome our students,” said Melissa Martinez, spokesperson for EPISD.

The new campus is able to accommodate 1500 students and is currently nearly at full capacity with over 1450 enrolled students.

Martinez described Don Haskins as a “21st century learning facility” among other several renewed campuses also opening up this school year, such as the Burges High School, McArthur PK-8 and Coach Archie Duran Elementary.

Some of the amenities, Martinez said, are refrigerated air, open spaces, movable furniture and collaborative classrooms as well as refillable water stations and more.

“It’s a fresh start for students, absolutely,” she said adding that the district will continue practicing safety protocols such as sanitizing surfaces and encouraging hand washing. Students are not required to wear a mask but may choose to do so.

“COVID-19 is still present in our community and we want to ensure parents that we are doing everything we can to keep each other safe,” concluded Martinez.