EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -With the new Census some El Paso ISD districts have seen growth and some decrease in population which prompts redrawing the district lines in some areas.

District 3 under Board Trustee Josh Acevedo are proposed to be incorporated into their smaller neighboring district, in this case, District 2.

“I haven’t seen any growth in my area and so there might need to be some adjustment,” Acevedo said explaining, however, no official decisions have been made.

The community redistricting meetings that start Tuesday are meant for the Board Trustees and the community to discuss how to redraw those lines.

Another proposition in the agenda is to incorporate a part of District 5, that includes Andress High School, into District 4 that includes Chapin and Irvin High due to the large disparity in population.

EPISD Chief Communications Officer Liza Rodriguez said that no matter where the lines are drawn this decision will not affect where your child goes to school.

“The redistricting meetings have nothing to do with enrollment, they have nothing to do with attendance zones, they have everything to do with equal representation across the seven districts so it affects the voters and it affects our trustees,” Rodriguez explained.

This means that some parents might have a different trustee representing their children’s school.

After the seven scheduled meetings with the community, the Board of Trustees is hoping to make the final decision before the end of this year.

Decisions must be made before the election for Board Trustees in May of 2023.

You can find all the meeting dates and times here.

The meetings will also be streamed online.

