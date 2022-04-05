EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday evening, the El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees held a Special Meeting to discuss the budget including employee compensation.

During that meeting, a new study was presented, showing that teachers that work for the El Paso Independent School District are making less than the local market median salaries for teachers.

During the meeting officials used graphs, showing what teachers in EPISD are getting paid compared to the market median.

0- years – $53,125

5 – years – $53,925

10 years – $55,225

15 years – $57,350

20 years – $60,020

The salaries lower than the local market median salaries for teachers.

0 years local market – $54,175

5 years local market – $55,179

10 years local market – $56,498

15 years local market – $58,835

20 years local market – $61,220

“We need to be competitive with our salaries and what we learned today with this study is that we’re a little bit behind,” said Al Velarde the President for the EPISD School Board.

In a presentation presented by the district you can see what other districts in the area pay teachers.

TASB Compensation Report from EPISD Presentation

As for other employees in the district, the board discussing to either raise lowest starting pay to $11 an hour or to $12 an hour, as the current minimum wage in the district is $10.50.

“Our hope is that we can get the greatest increase in this budget, we’re hoping for that $12 an hour,” said Velarde.

Officials added that the overall goal is to reach $15 an hour but that if that happens raises would also need to be given to other employees that have been working with the district longer.

Velarde says the budget will not be finalized until June.

“We’re looking at about $14 million that we’re going to have to be able to address compensation increases. I don’t know how that’s going to play out in percentage points right now, what was presented to us was something between 3 and 5 percent,” said Velarde.

The President of the El Paso Teachers Association Norma De La Rosa shares that teachers are leaving the profession or retiring and need to be paid more.

“In order for those vacancies to be filled and for us to be able to do what we want to do with our students which is one to let us teach, then they’re going to have to pay people, they’re going to have to pay teachers they’re going to have to pay our hourly workers and they’re going to have to pay them for the work that they do,” said De La Rosa.

