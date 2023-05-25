EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Over 370 El Paso Independent School District Career and Technical Education (CTE) Health Science seniors were part of the district’s first-ever Healthcare Expo and Job Fair at the Starlight event Thursday, May 25.

Courtesy of El Paso ISD

The event prepares students to earn college credits, industry-based certifications and real-world experience to guide them for high-skill, high-wage and high-demand careers.

Nearly 400 students, which will be graduating in a few weeks with a healthcare industry-based certification, had the opportunity to learn valuable information from healthcare partners who were on hand as exhibitors.

Additionally, students had interviews for professional positions with organizations such as Las Palmas Del Sol, the Hospitals of Providence and the University Medical Center just to mention a few.

El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra delivered the event’s opening remarks, imploring students to continue to work hard in the pursuit of their dreams.

“We are pleased to provide this opportunity to our CTE students,” said Fernando Marquez, El Paso ISD CTE director. “These kids have worked hard throughout their time with the district and to be able to empower them in their future pursuits by giving them access to post-graduation opportunities is something we are immensely proud of.”

El Paso ISD graduation ceremonies begin Friday, June 9. For more information click here,