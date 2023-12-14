EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students from five El Paso Independent School Districts will receive new coats this holiday season due to a collaboration with Rudolph Automotive Group, according to a press release sent by El Paso ISD.

The event is scheduled to take place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Rudolph Honda, located at 5655 S. Desert Blvd., offering an opportunity for families to select coats for their children.

The five El Paso ISD campuses that will directly benefit from this effort include: Zavala, Haskins, Herrera and Cooley elementary schools, as well as Murphree PK-8 School.

The district says the collaboration fostered by the car dealership focuses on supporting families in need within the El Paso ISD community, with a focus on making a positive impact on the lives of children.

“We are grateful for the partnership with Rudolph Automotive Group to address the needs of our students during the winter season,” El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “It’s heartening to witness the community coming together to support one another. This collaboration will ensure that children in our district stay warm and healthy.”

President of Rudolph Automotive Group Matt Neessen, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Our team is always looking for opportunities to support the community in meaningful ways, especially during challenging times. Through this initiative, we’re aiming to spread warmth and joy this winter season.”