EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In need of a job? El Paso Independent School District is hosting a job fair, on Saturday, March 4. It will take place at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Downtown El Paso, at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to EPISD, they will be hiring for all positions, such as, teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, clerical workers, food and nutrition workers, nurses, special education instructors and various other positions.

Patricia Cortez, EPISD’s chief human capital management officer, says: “We are excited about the opportunity to connect with talented individuals in our region who are ready to help us build a brighter future.”

Principles and other district leaders will also be in attendance to give more information about the open positions available.

For more information or to apply, visit episd.org/jobs.

• What: El Paso ISD Hiring Fair

• When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 4

• Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Downtown El Paso

• Parking is free