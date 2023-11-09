EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved a one-time $1,500 employee retention stipend for eligible employees on Tuesday, Nov. 7, the district announced in a press release.

El Paso ISD says the decision to provide the retention stipends is aligned with efforts by the Texas Education Agency Teacher Vacancy Task Force to “emphasize the importance of increasing compensation to attract and retain educators.”

The school district also says it continually seeks ways to “remain competitive in the recruitment of employees from the region as well retaining them to provide instructional continuity in service of all students.”

The cost of disbursement will be conducted in a “fiscally responsible manner” while allowing the district to remain competitive, the district said.

El Paso ISD has provided eligibility criteria which is displayed below:

Must be hired by El Paso ISD on or before Oct. 27, 2023

Must be on permanent (non-temporary) employment status

Stipends will be distributed to eligible employees no later than Dec. 22, 2023

“Our teachers, staff and administrators play a crucial role in delivering academic excellence to our students,” El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “These stipends recognize the hard work and dedication of all employees and reflect the Board’s commitment to ensuring El Paso ISD remains a pioneering force in fostering an attractive and supportive workplace.”