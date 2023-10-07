EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association for the upcoming “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the El Paso Zoo.

El Paso ISD says the event is vital and dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. By joining forces with the Alzheimer’s Association, El Paso ISD reaffirms its commitment to social responsibility and community involvement.

“El Paso ISD is more than an educational institution. We are a pillar of the El Paso community,” El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “We recognize the profound impact of Alzheimer’s disease on our community members and their loved ones. We encourage our district community to support this cause.”

Every contribution matters in the fight against Alzheimer’s, whether by forming a team, volunteering, or donating, according to the El Paso ISD news release.

Additionally, every campus will participate in the “Coin Wars” to see which feeder pattern can collect the most loose change.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is proud to team up with El Paso ISD to bring awareness and support to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in El Paso,” said PJ Ferris, development manager of the Alzheimer’s Association-West Texas Chapter. “A recent study ranked El Paso as 10th in the nation for the prevalence of those living with Alzheimer’s. We must provide an opportunity for the El Paso ISD community to get involved in our initiatives during this era of treatment as there are many households affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia in our community.”