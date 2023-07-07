EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District has named Adalberto Garcia Jr. as the new assistant superintendent of elementary schools.

Garcia’s extensive experience and dedication to education align with the district’s strategic blueprint goal of attracting, growing and retaining top talent equipped and empowered to meet the needs of all students, according to El Paso ISD.

As the assistant superintendent of elementary schools, Garcia will now play a vital role in shaping and implementing education strategies that support student growth and success.

Garcia will provide instructional leadership to principals through coaching and support for student achievement, and the development of high academic standards.

He will also be working with elementary school principals to maximize their capacity to improve teaching and learning by providing coaching and training.

“We are thrilled to have Adalberto Garcia join El Paso’s District,” El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra said. “His extensive background in education, coupled with his unwavering dedication to student achievement, makes him the ideal candidate for this position. With his leadership, we are confident that our elementary schools will continue to thrive and provide the highest quality learning experiences for our students.”

Garcias has a Bachelor of Science degree in education with a specialization in bilingual education from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and a master’s degree in education from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Garcia comes to El Paso ISD from Socorro ISD where he was principal of Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy.

He also served the Socorro district as an assistant superintendent of schools, school improvement office and principal of John Drugan K-8, Myrtle Cooper Elementary School, Dr. Sue Shook Elementary School, Loma Verde Elementary School and Hueco Elementary School.