EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West.

The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants.

Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at the hiring office located at 1319 George Dieter, Suite D, in the Las Palmas Shopping Center, next to Lane Bryant Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 am to 2 p.m.

With a dining room and open-air garage bar, the casual dining family restaurant features upbeat music, music videos and for sports fans, wall-to-wall TVs. The menu includes made-from-scratch, hand-stretched stone-baked pizza, burgers, a signature bacon-grind burger, fresh wings, hand-breaded tenders, lasagna and marinated ribeye.

The El Paso location is the 41st Bubba’s 33 in the nation and features an authentic garage bar with working garage doors. The first Bubba’s 33 opened in 2013 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.