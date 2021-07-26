El Paso International Airport to host job fair, more than 100 jobs available

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso International Airport is hosting a job fair this Wednesday that will feature careers in a variety of fields related to the aviation industry.



The event will take place July 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in La Placita Conference Room, inside the airport terminal. Directional signage will be in place to assist job seekers.

More than 100 jobs are currently available. Employers looking to hire include: airline contractors, rental car companies, food and beverage businesses, news and gifts shops, and first responders, as well as the City of El Paso Department of Aviation, which manages the airport and airport properties. Federal law enforcement representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Transportation Security Administration will also participate in the hiring event.

“The aviation industry is experiencing a resurgence in travelers leading to increased employment opportunities. El Paso International is averaging 42 flights per day, approximately twice as many flights as last summer. We are excited that our passengers have returned and that the increase in travel is expected to continue,” said Terry Sharpe, Assistant Director of Aviation.

Free parking will be provided to job seekers who attend the hiring event. Participants are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress to impress. Per federal mandate, all visitors to the airport must wear a mask.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.