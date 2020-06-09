El Paso International Airport ready for passengers to return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso International Airport (EPIA) has adjusted its operations to ensure passenger safety, and is now ready for passengers and visitors to return.
Although traveling is only permitted for essential purposes, EPIA is ready and equipped for when more passengers are able to fly again.
“Passengers are going to see some changes to our terminal when they begin to fly again,” said Sam Rodriguez, Director of Aviation. “Rest assured that our employees and our partners are operating with everyone’s safety as the number one priority. We do not take lightly our responsibility to our community to keep them safe and in doing so, we have installed a number of systems and technology to ensure that happens.”
Here is a look at the changes the airport is making:
- Plastic Shields – Installed where the public most frequently comes face-to-face with employees including ticket counters, TSA security checkpoints, gate areas, offices and concession counters.
- Employee Wellness – All employees are required to wear face coverings and undergo temperature checks before beginning work. FEEVR, a high-tech, rapid thermal screening system to detect individuals with an elevated temperature is currently in use at select employee locations and will be installed in most common office areas.
- Reconfigured Seating – Seating will be reduced, blocked off or spaced apart throughout the terminal, with decals applied on seats to promote social distancing.
- Queue Line Indicators – Decals will be on floors to guide passengers to follow the recommended 6-foot distancing.
- Cleaning and Sanitation – EPIA cleaning crews are using cutting-edge disinfection solutions and products like Electrostatic Disinfectant Sprayers with an increased frequency on areas like handrails, door handles, and elevator buttons. In between through, frequent cleaning ‘Disinpro Robots’ will be dispatched in the terminal, utilizing proprietary light technology designed for maximum sterilization on surfaces.
- Hygiene – Restrooms are constantly stocked with paper towels and hand soap, while additional hand sanitizer dispensers are deployed throughout the terminal. A text messaging notification system is available, with the number posted in the restrooms to let staff know if supplies are out.
- Signage and Information – Digital signage, window clings and other notices are displayed in the terminal as well as broadcast through social media to remind the public to wear face coverings and follow health, hygiene and social distancing recommendations.