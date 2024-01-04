EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso International Airport will offer Premium Reserved Parking beginning Monday, January 8, allowing passengers to reserve parking spots near the baggage claim entrance and make payments in advance via the airport’s website, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

The upgraded reservation system features new kiosks, license plate readers and an online payment system. A total of 185 parking spaces are available for reserved parking at a daily rate of $20 per space.

“We aim to provide passengers with a stress-free parking experience. This upgraded system emphasizes convenience and ease of use,” said El Paso Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez.

This new service strengthening customer service follows the addition of a west lot that accepts mobile device payments.

El Paso International Airport has expanded complimentary Disabled Veteran (DV) parking to include vehicles with New Mexico Disabled Veterans license plates. This DV accommodation is available in the short-term lot for stays up to five days and in the long-term lot for the duration of travel.

Additionally, there has been an increase in the short-term daily parking rate. These adjustments aim to offer more choices for travelers and encourage the intended use of the parking lots.

Travelers are also encouraged to use alternative transportation modes such as the Sun Metro Brio which offers a convenient stop in front of the terminal.

Visitors picking up family and friends are encouraged to use the cell phone lot, available free of charge, for a smooth curbside pickup.

For more details and reservations, please visit FlyElp.com. The customer service number for parking facilities is 915-771-7990.