EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso International Airport is increasing its fee for the short-term parking lot at El Paso International Airport by $2 a day.

The new daily rate will be $17, up from $15. The new daily rate was approved by the City council on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and is effective immediately.

However, a one-week grace period is being given to to inform travelers about the rate increase. The $1 hourly rate for the short-term lot will remain unchanged.

“We’re dedicated to improving the airport experience for our travelers. These adjustments in short-term parking fees, along with the newly opened West Lot, aim to enhance the parking experience by offering more choices,” said El Paso Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez.

Passengers who require overnight or extended parking, are encouraged to consider the following options:

West Lot: Recently opened and priced at $10 per day, the West Lot provides a convenient choice for long-term parking near the terminal. Payment for the West Lot is exclusively online, via a QR code located in the parking lot.

Recently opened and priced at $10 per day, the West Lot provides a convenient choice for long-term parking near the terminal. Payment for the West Lot is exclusively online, via a QR code located in the parking lot. Long-Term Lot: Our long-term parking facility continues to offer plenty of parking at $7.00 per day, which includes a complimentary shuttle ride to the front of the terminal.

Our long-term parking facility continues to offer plenty of parking at $7.00 per day, which includes a complimentary shuttle ride to the front of the terminal. Park Air Express Valet Parking: Park Air Express valet parking costs $7.00 per day. Reserve your spot in advance online. A complimentary shuttle bus ride is also available for passengers.

For more information, please visit FlyELP.com.