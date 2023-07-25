EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A federal judge in California ruled against and called the Biden Administration’s new immigration policy “invalid.”

The policy was put in place after Title 42 and requires asylum seekers to schedule an appointment for an asylum hearing and cross at a legal port of entry.

Under the Biden administration policy, asylum seekers needed to have sought asylum in another country they passed through on their way to the United States.

The policy also made migrants who crossed the border illegally between ports of entry ineligible to seek asylum.

Court records show that lawyers for the Biden Administration told the federal judge that removing the restrictions would have a “chaotic impact” on the border.

However, El Paso immigration advocates say they don’t anticipate a large surge of migrants at the border.

“I think that now that we’re back and we’re dealing with Title 8, we’re seeing a more steady flow of people coming in. And people are using the CBP One app. So I don’t expect that we’re going to see a huge influx of people,” said Melissa M. Lopez, the executive director of Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services.

A man from Venezuela, who is staying at Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, says he crossed the border at the Ysleta Port of Entry. However, he said he was not able to seek asylum in another country before arriving at the port of entry.

“We left out of fear cause we were discriminated against. The crime over there is not good, killings, death threats, against myself and my family, and the only way was to seek asylum here, not in other countries because in other countries they discriminate against us a lot,” said Eduardo Urbina from Venezuela.

Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center in Las Cruces says that’s the case for many.

“Just even applying for asylum in another country can be incredibly difficult. Many of the countries that people pass through have incredible backlogs of just trying to even go through the system. So that becomes untenable, especially when you are being targeted as someone who is prey of organized crime at times,” said Marisa Limon Garza, the executive director of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center.

The federal judge in California allowed for a two-week stay on the ruling allowing the policy to stay in place as the White House begins the appeals process.

The case is expected to go to the Supreme Court.