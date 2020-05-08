El Paso hotel partners with TTUHSC to provide housing for nursing students amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Esperanto Developments, an El Paso hotel management company, has partnered with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to donate the free use of hotel rooms for students from the Hunt School of Nursing.

According to a release, three hotel rooms have been made available to accommodate individual nursing students completing clinical rounds at hospitals who need a place to stay while isolating for the safety and health of their families.

“Being a nursing student who wants nothing more than to care for patients in their time of need, it’s helpful to have a hotel to isolate after a weekend of clinicals,” said Jenny Moya a participant in the free hotel room program. “It has given me peace of mind that I am keeping my family safe while doing what I am passionate about, which is caring for others.”

Students can stay for 14 nights. The generous donation will provide temporary housing to students who otherwise would have to spend their own money on accommodations, a release said.

“My family and I are very grateful for the opportunity being given to me to continue on with clinicals,” Moya said. “This allows me to continue my journey as a nursing student and push forward to the summer semester.”

This is one of the many ways local companies are showing support for nurses as the country celebrates National Nurses Week 2020, May 6 – 12.

“We are proud and honored to partner up with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso,” said Marianne Rosas-Ayub, corporate director of sales and marketing for Esperanto Developments. “We appreciate all the effort and sacrifice the staff and students have put in to help fight this pandemic. We thank them and want them to know we are here for them.”

Lindsay Hendryx, another Hunt School of Nursing student, also decided to stay in a free hotel room while completing her clinical rotations.

Hendryx lives with her 80-year-old grandmother and recognizes the importance of keeping her safe.

“As COVID-19 became more apparent in El Paso, we began making changes to reduce her risk,” Hendryx said. “However, as my nursing classes moved online, I was wary that my clinical attendance would bring home an unfair risk to her. I chose not to attend clinicals until we found a safe solution, with the understanding that my nursing degree could face a delay.”

Hendryx said the donation of hotel rooms by Esperanto Developments allowed her to complete her remaining clinical hours this semester.