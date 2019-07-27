El Paso hosts first-ever clay shooting competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a first for the City of El Paso. The West Texas Shootout Tournament is the first-ever registered sporting clays course set up in the county.

Sporting clays is designed to be fun for the shooter involved. The clay pigeon is a moving target that challenges competitors with their skills and abilities.

Organizers say the event is open to all skill levels. “If someone can hold a shotgun and shoot safely, they’re welcome to come out,” organizer Tess Smith said.

The competition is open to the public and free to attend. Scholarships will be provided for the top 3 youth athletes who are currently registered in any 4-H program. The El Paso Skeet & Trap Club is located at 9817 Alameda. The event will be held through Sunday.