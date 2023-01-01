EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals welcomed in the New Year with some newborns.

The first baby at University Medical Center of El Paso was born at 2:44 a.m. Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza came into the world, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 2 ounces.





Emma’s mother, Maria Abigail Espinoza Villalba, and father, Cesar Uriel Martinez Alarcon, are enjoying their first day with their new daughter at UMC’s Mother Baby Department.

The Hospitals of Providence welcomed their first baby of the year at 5:47 a.m. at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus.

Ashton Torres weighed in at 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19 inches long. His mom, Karen Vasquez, and dad, Jesus Torres, were thrilled to welcome their son and said they can’t wait to introduce him to his big brother.