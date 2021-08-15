El Paso hospitals near capacity but not with COVID-19 patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals are near capacity but not with COVID-19 patients, according to county judge Ricardo Samaniego.

Samaniego, Senator Cesar Blanco, and State Board of Education District 1 Representative Georgina Perez issued a statement about the hospitals’ capacity, pledging to support school districts that require masks against Governor Abbott’s orders.

In addition, the officials call on city and county Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza to require masks.

In the statement, they also say hospitals are struggling with a shortage of hospital staff as they treat patients suffering from other health problems other than COIVD-19.

You can read the full statement below: