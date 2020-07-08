El Paso hits another record-breaking day with 393 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday is 393, breaking another daily record in El Paso.

El Paso now has 8,035 cases, and the department of health has also reported five additional deaths, bringing the total up to 144.

The number of active cases in El Paso also continue to rise, with 2,987 active cases as of today. Of those, 259 are hospitalized, 75 are in the ICU, and 29 are on ventilators.

As we continue to see rapid increases in cases, the community is reminded to continue practicing social distancing, washing their hands, and wearing face coverings when possible.