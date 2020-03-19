El Paso Hispanic Chamber survey: 60% of businesses have enhanced cleaning protocols due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce surveyed local businesses on the impact COVID-19 has had.

The biggest impact was on the hours the business kept or the hours the employees worked due to several factors, including extended spring and sanitization efforts.

The survey was sent to 1,300 members, with 350 responding.

Here are the questions and top answers:

How has COVID-19 affected your business? 50% said they have had to cancel all business-related travel and events.

What measures are you taking to reduce the risk of exposure for clients and employees? 60% said they have enhanced cleaning protocols in the office.

What affect has the COVID-19 outbreak had on your employees? 41% have said employees have had to cut the number of hours they work.

What steps are you taking to lessen the economic impact that COVID-19 will have on your business? With 43% saying they are canceling company travel.

Read the full survey here: