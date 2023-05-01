EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be recognizing several winners at the 2023 National Small Business Awards on behalf of Small Business Week.

The event will be taking place on Thursday, May 4 starting at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel located on 2027 Airway Blvd.

“This annual tradition, led by the SBA for more than 60 years, recognizes the hard work, ingenuity, and dedication of America’s small businesses, and celebrates their contributions to the economy,” according to the U.S. Small Business Administration website.