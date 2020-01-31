El Paso High School Students and Parents react following lockdown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning after reports of three armed subjects seen walking into the school.

EPPD said the trio were detained shortly after and were found to be in the possession of a BB gun. The subjects never entered the campus according to EPISD. However, as a precaution, the school remained on lockdown while police did an entire search of the school.

Students tell KTSM 9 News what it was like being on lockdown not knowing what was going to happen.

“We boarded up the doors, everybody got on the floor sitting down, we were all being quiet,” said Michael Padilla, an El Paso High School Student.

Word traveled quickly inside of the school that there were reports of the thought to be three armed subjects, which had some students on edge.

“As soon as I saw someone near the door I was kind of getting ready to throw my phone at them but I don’t know what else I was going to do. I was kind of scared too because I had all of my friends in that class,” said Sarah Padilla, an El Paso High School Student.

Many parents gathered outside the school anxiously waiting to see if their children were safe.

“I didn’t want to keep messaging them because I didn’t want noise coming out of their classrooms or anything like that,” said Sandra Padilla, a parent of El Paso High School Students.

After the subjects had been detained police did an entire search of the school. Students said they came to check on each classroom and make sure they were safe. However, some students got frightened that when the officers opened the door that it was actually a shooter.

“We couldn’t really tell if it was the officers or not so when they were like opening the door I thought the shooters were going to go into my classroom and we were all going to die,” said Michael Padilla.

EPISD said EPPD responded quickly and students did everything correctly.

“Once they heard that this was a lockdown they went into the procedures that they have practiced often and they took them seriously. They remained calm so that’s the most important thing, everybody remained safe and sound within the campus,” said Melissa Martinez, a Spokesperson for EPISD.

Classes resumed as normal but parents who wanted to pick up their students did.

However, parents have mixed feelings about sending their kids back to school on Friday.

“There’s no reason why I wouldn’t trust this school or EPPD. They will be back tomorrow,” said Sandra Padilla.

“Yes, he will come to school tomorrow but it’s still a very worrisome situation,” said Michael Sayklay, a parent of an El Paso High School Student.

​