EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University Medical Center (UMC) Foundation’s Car Seat Safety Program hosted its 100th car seat safety event Saturday morning, Aug. 12 at El Paso Health located at 1145 Westmoreland Dr.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel – KTSM

Families who signed up for the event had their car seats evaluated by a certified child passenger safety technician.

If the technician found that the car seat was no longer safe, or if it was the incorrect car seat for the child’s age, height, or weight, the family received a new car seat for free.

Technicians also showed caregivers how to properly install the car seat and provided additional child passenger safety education.