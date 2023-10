EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Health will be hosting a community health fair on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be at the El Paso Health building located at 1145 Westmoreland. The event will be free, family friendly, and will be open to the public.

The event will be featuring raffles, giveaways, health screenings, and general information.

For more information, call 915-532-3778.