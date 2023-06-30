EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The only locally operated non-profit health maintenance organization (HMO), El Paso Health, will host a Back-to-School Drive-Thru event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the El Paso County Coliseum located at 4200 E. Paisano Drive.

Flyer courtesy of El Paso Health

The event, which is free and open to the public, will provide over 500 families with backpacks for school-children ages 3 through 18 and food baskets.

If children are not present, families are asked to provide proof of school enrollment such as a report card or school ID. Supplies are limited, so interested families should plan accordingly.

“We always look forward to our annual back-to-school event. We are proud to support the effort to get students started off with supplies and families with food provisions,” said Carol Smallwood, President and CEO of El Paso Health. “The overall health and wellness of our community is our priority at El Paso Health.”