El Paso Health Officials ask community to report at-home COVID-19 test results

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At-home COVID-19 test kits are available to the public, but the Director of the El Paso Department of Public Health is urging the community to report their positive COVID-19 results from at-home test kits.

“In the last few days, we have received over 100 positive cases reported from people who use a home test kit to perform the test. And this includes parents reporting results for their school-aged children,” said Angela Mora, the Public Health Department Director for the city of El Paso.

At-home test kits can be purchased at pharmacies and give rapid results. However, the Health Department says it’s up to the individual to report to the city if they are positive, unlike the city testing sites that must report testing results.

Those who test positive must isolate and remain at home for 10 days. Mora saying it is especially important for parents to follow and not send children who test positive at home to school.

“The majority of the over 100 home test kit test cases that have been reported to us have been through the school nurses. So we’re going to say a large number of those have been reported by parents who are using the home test kit,” said Mora.

Anyone who tests positive for COIVD-19 using an at-home test kit is asked to take a picture of the home test kit result and include your name, date of birth, phone number, address and email to Epireporting@elpasotexas.gov.

While city COVID-19 testing sites are seeing an increase in people getting tested, Mora tells KTSM 9 News she believes the sites are still the primary way El Pasoans are getting tested.

“I personally don’t think there’s a huge volume of the home test kits being conducted because they are quite pricey and our testing is free. So I’m just going to presume that the majority of individuals are still testing at the testing sites,” said Mora.

