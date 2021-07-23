El Paso Health Officials recommendations for in-person learning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As schools prepare to welcome students back for in-person learning, the city of El Paso Public Health Department has made its recommendations on how the returns can be safe.

The Public Health Department says vaccinated individuals may choose to not wear a mask and do not have to quarantine or get a COVID-19 test unless they develop symptoms within 14 days after a high-risk exposure to the virus.

Those who are unvaccinated will need to get tested, quarantine and are recommended to wear a face mask.

Elementary students will not need to practice social distancing but it is recommended that unvaccinated children wear face masks and that children who are sick quarantine.

For middle school and high school students, public health officials are recommending that desks be 3 feet apart.

For teachers, it is recommended that they get the COVID-19 vaccine, wear face masks and keep a distance between themselves, students, and other teachers.

These recommendations can be found on EpStrong.org. The City of El Paso says that the recommendations are subject to change.

