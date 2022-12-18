EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Health and the University Medical Center in partnership with El Paso Children’s Hospital, collected and donated warm winter blankets for those in need this holiday season.

On Monday, Dec. 12, over 350 blankets were delivered to the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. CARES from the Heart is an engagement and customer service initiative of the El Paso County Hospital District. The CARES program implements standards of performance based on courtesy, respect, connection, and communication to assure the best customer experience. The CARES Ambassadors at El Paso Health and UMC maintain the goal of teaching, training, and developing the initiative.

“Keeping our community healthy is our highest priority, and at this time of year that means staying warm. As the only local health plan and part of the El Paso County Hospital District, we are proud to partner with UMC and El Paso Children’s Hospital in special projects like this. We are always eager to assist El Pasoans in need,” said El Paso Health President and CEO Carol Smallwood.