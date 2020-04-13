El Paso has 8 new coronavirus cases, 300 total

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso now has 300 COVID-19 cases after eight more were reported on Monday, according to City officials.

There are now 153 women and 147 men who have been infected by the virus. Currently, there are 58 patients in the hospital, with 23 of those in the Intensive Care Unit, a news release said.

There have been no new deaths reported and there are now 41 people who have recovered.

Graphics courtesy of City of El Paso

“We continue to urge residents to stay home and use a face covering when out performing essential duties or tasks,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “This is a true emergency and we need everyone to take responsibility and insist on strict cooperation. We cannot do this without the community taking some level of accountability for their own health, and that of their family, friends and neighbors.”

Early on Monday, the City extended the Stay Home, Work Safe order to May 17.

City officials also added that 319 complaints were reported over the Easter weekend. Of those, 311 warnings were issued and eight citations were given.

“Citations can cost an individual up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail, additionally businesses risk losing their City permits. Peace officers and the Fire Marshal Office, are authorized to enforce this Directive,” said Jorge Rodriguez, Emergency Management Coordinator.