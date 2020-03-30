El Paso has 40 coronavirus cases, with evidence of community spread

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health officials believe there is evidence of community spread as the number of those with COVID-19 in El Paso is up to 40.

The spreading of COVID-19 through unknown sources could result in stricter orders within the next day or two, the Department of Public Health said in a news release Sunday night.

Five new cases were reported on Sunday. The city also released a map showing the general area where the 40 cases have been reported.

“As expected, we now have evidence of community spread. We understand that the community is getting increasingly distressed about the growing number of COVID-19 cases. For that reason, I am working with our community leaders to implement stricter orders that we are currently drafting and plan to implement very soon,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso City/County Health Authority. “We must all understand that if we want to stop this virus each person must help healthcare workers and first responders by doing their civic duty and complying with these health orders. I will continue to repeat myself—as there is no cure for this virus at this time—we must all do our part by strictly practicing social distancing, stay at home as ordered and follow the CDC guidelines.”

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and city officials emphasized that the “stay home, work safe” order should be followed by all El Pasoans and that essential errand be done by one person who is practice social distancing.

Of all 40 cases, there are mow 26 women and 14 men infected. Here is a breakdown by age:

Age Range Number of Cases Teens 2 20s 7 30s 10 40s 6 50s 7 60s 6 70s 1 80s 1

Coronavirus Graphs

*Graphs are updated automatically as new data is entered daily and may not represent the total presented in the article listed above.