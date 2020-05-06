El Paso Harmony Public School team delivers over 2,000 masks statewide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A small group of science teachers, parents, and student volunteers from El Paso Harmony Public Schools were looking to do good in their community and have reached an important milestone Wednesday.

The small team began 3D-printing medical face shields a little over a month ago to address the shortage in adequate protection for medical workers and first responders.

According to a release, Harmony Public Schools has donated its 1,000th 3D-printed face shield to El Paso-area COVID-19 relief workers, bringing its total number of statewide donations to more than 2,500.

On Wednesday, May 6, over 200 individuals received masks at the El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Harmony Public Schools also provided masks for the University Medical Center, El Paso Sheriff’s Department, El Paso Fire Department, and the County of El Paso, a release said.