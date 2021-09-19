El Paso Haitian Church prepares for an influx of migrants from Del Rio

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announced that migrants who have been under a bridge in Del Rio will be transported to different locations including El Paso, a Haitian Church is already preparing.

Pastor Jean Jeudy, of Walk By Faith International Missionary Church, says he has received word that Haitian migrants from Del Rio will be needing shelter at his church in the coming days.

The small church is located in East El Paso, and parishioners have moved chairs to the side after services, making room for cots are for the migrants. Since April of 2021, the church has received 1,100 Haitian migrants.

The Pastor tells KTSM 9 News that the situation in the country is not good or safe.

“I don’t like what’s happening, we don’t condone what they do by the thousand they come to the shore of the United States, but we have to understand that the conditions in Haiti are not good and since they are already in the united states we have to treat them with dignity and respect,” Pastor Jeudy shared.

Jeudy family in Haiti

His wife Rachel – who is also from Haiti – shared why she thinks many Haitians are trying to leave the country.

“People getting kidnapped, people getting killed in the middle of the street, people getting robbed people cannot eat,” Jeudy said.

KTSM 9 News wanted to speak to the migrants currently at the church, however they all declined, citing personal fear.

Pastor Jeudy added that there are only five Haitian migrants at the shelter, but he expects a large influx any time.

The church has sheltered migrants since 2016, providing a place to sleep, food, and assist them with connecting with family in the U.S.

“We are used to (seeing) the whole family the entire family mom, dad’s and kids,” said Farrah JN Pierre a member of the church who helps with migrants.

Patrick Deladsheer, Director of the Haitian American United of El Paso, says the influx of Haitians first began a few months back.

“Over the past four months, we have had an influx of Haitians coming here. They come to the U.S. border and have been processed and we have been dropping them at the airport,” Deladsheer shared.

As for potential, additional help, Pastor Jeudy says they work with Annunciation House, Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy, the Haitian Bridge Alliance, Scottsdale Baptist Church, the Southern Baptist of Texas Convention and receive food from El Pasoans Feeding Hunger. However, he says they are in need of more help, given the potential for thousands of Haitians needing assistance..

