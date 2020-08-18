‘El Paso Giving Day’ set to go virtual, gets boost of financial support from Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A major El Paso charitable event that gives back to local non-profits is running virtual this year just like many other events. However, this time it will also get a boost of financial support from a big national organization.



Hundreds of local non-profits have had to find ways to continue raising funds while providing ongoing service to the community. El Paso Giving Day will be a chance to help some of these organizations during tough times.



“With COVID-19, we know that the challenges that the non-profits are facing this year are greater than ever. Many of them have had to cancel in person fundraising events, which makes El Paso Giving Day more important than ever,” Tracy Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation shared.



El Paso Giving Day is hosted by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. It will celebrate its 5th anniversary this year virtually. The event encourages the community to donate to local non-profit organizations especially now amid the pandemic.

“From the get go we realized that we were going to have to cancel a lot of our fundraising events. So it meant that we were going to rely heavily on online fundraising and turning our biggest fundraiser NAMI Walks El Paso into a virtual event,” Isidro Torres, Director of Outreach and Fundraising with NAMI El Paso told KTSM.



This year, Walmart will award up to $300,000 in matching grants to non-profits participating in El Paso Giving Day.

“It’s really an unbelievable opportunity for donors to make their gifts go farther to the charities that are important to them,” Yellen shared.



Organizers said one of the biggest goals of the charitable event is to introduce the next generation into giving back to good causes, “We want to promote giving online. Using social media, and technology to reach new and younger donors to ignite the spirit of giving in our community,” Yellen said.

“So many of these non-profits have turned to virtual fundraising and virtual events so that they can continue doing what they’re doing. El Paso Giving Day’s 5th year anniversary is going to be really important, especially now, as this pandemic continues so that these non-profits can continue their important work here in our community, the Paso del Norte Region,” Torres added.



Donors can choose which participating non-profit to give back to. The minimum gift is only $10.



Early Giving is scheduled to begin October 8-14, and Giving Day will be on October 15.

For more information on El Paso Giving Day or to register your organization, click here.