El Paso gets $40 million to keep public transport going during pandemic

A CNG-fueled 35-foot New Flyer bus in service with Sun Metro CNG in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced $4o million in federal funding for public transport services to continue throughout the pandemic.

“This multi-million dollar grant is critical to continuing transportation services to the community during the pandemic,” said Mayor Dee Margo in a release.

The grant of $40,781,532 was awarded as a part of the CARES Act and will assure Sun Metro brings back weekday and weekend routes starting August 2, according to Ellen Smyth, managing director for Sun Metro and Environmental Services Department.

According to a release, Sun Metro will also reinstate fare rates and front-door boarding starting next month, according to the release.

To ensure passenger’s safety every other seat will be marked as closed and passengers will be required to wear face coverings, unless exempt under the local emergency ordinance.