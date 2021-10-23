Gas price pains: El Paso gas prices jump 32 cents/gallon in one week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Prices are high at the pump in El Paso and according to data from AAA, Borderland residents are paying more on average than motorists across Texas and the nation.

On Friday, the average price for unleaded gasoline in El Paso was at $3.46 a gallon and a week ago it was at $3.14, that’s a 32 cent increase. While the average price in Texas was $3.03 on Friday up 10 cents from a week ago. While the national average was at $3.38 on Friday up 7 cents from a week ago.

However, the price of gas in El Paso is not record-breaking. According to AAA the highest price was back in July of 2008 when gas was $3.97 per gallon.

“So certainly gas prices have gone up in El Paso even much more than they have in other Texas cities but were seeing gas prices go up virtually everywhere,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas and New Mexico Spokesperson.

Armbruster says that crude oil prices are over $80 a barrel, more people traveling and crude oil is needed for heating oil as we near the winter months.

“The price of crude makes up about 50 to 60 percent of what we pay at the pump as drivers. So if crude oil continues to go up we will continue to see our gas prices likely go up as well,” said Armbruster.

Las Cruces also seeing higher gas prices, just a few cents less than what El Paso is seeing.

“They’re at 3.41 today (Friday) which is closer to what El Paso is as well and they had a significant jump as well from 3.22 a week ago,” said Armbruster.

