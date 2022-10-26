EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All Firehouse Subs restaurants in El Paso are celebrating our local first responder heroes with a special offer.

In honor of National First Responders Day, on Friday, Oct. 28, all firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs in uniform or with a valid ID can stop by a Firehouse Subs to enjoy a free medium sub with any purchase.

Firehouse Subs spokespeople said the restaurant is committed to supporting first responders year-round and a portion of every purchase at Firehouse Subs restaurants benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has awarded over $36,550 in just the greater El Paso area alone.

To find a Firehouse Subs closest to you, search here.

Courtesy Firehouse Subs

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.