El Paso first in the nation to receive mobile military technology to assist with COVID-19 response

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mobile military technology has been called into service for the very first time to help El Paso fight against COVID-19.

According to a release, Synergy Med Global Design Solutions Rapid Response (Synergy Med) Clean Cube, is distributed by Woodmore Health Group and was designed as a self-contained, integrated, automated disinfected mobile military resuscitation, surgery and post-op/ICU unit.

The very first unit deployment is to El Paso’s University Medical Center. This unit will expand the ability to conduct screenings and disinfect personal protective equipment (PPE) at its Ysleta Clinic, a release said.

Texas officials have identified El Paso County as one of the state’s two hotspots for spread of the virus. Therefore, the clinic serves a hard-hit area of one of the most medically undeserved communities in the country.

“The demand for these modular systems is growing on a daily basis; we have had discussions with federal disaster agencies as well as a demand from commercial customers wanting this as an addition to resources in their response to emergency operations for their communities,” says David Mosley, CEO of Woodmore Health Group.

The Clean Cube uses integrated, automated, vaporized hydrogen peroxide units, which are used to clean all surfaces and objects to 99.9999% free of pathogens. The Clean Cube’s HVAC system replaces all the air within the unit 34 times an hour with 100% fresh air, a release said.

“El Paso made sense for us to launch one of our first units, due to its proximity to Mexico, New Mexico and the people it will serve,” said Ford Kellogg, CEO, of Synergy Med. “We are proud that we can expand urgent care services and surgical centers in days versus months and sometimes years.”

The zip code in which the Ysleta clinic sits and four other nearby zip codes account for almost 45 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in El Paso County.

“Throughout its response to the unfolding crisis, the City of El Paso has sought to involve innovative, private sector partners like Woodmore Health Group in our rapidly evolving response,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “We are thankful they chose El Paso because of their relationship with El Paso-headquartered METI, Inc., whose CEO Renard Johnson urged them to select our city to lead the way on this exciting new technology in our nation’s fight against COVID-19.”

“All communities in the U.S. are experiencing significant pressures on their health care systems and this alternative will help with alleviating these pressures in a safe and clinical environment,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, the highest-ranking elected official in county government which oversees hospitals and clinics. “We are thankful for METI, Inc.’s relationships with the manufacturer Synergy Med and the distributor Woodmore Health Group which has benefited El Paso County’s ability to provide care at this critical time.”