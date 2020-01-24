El Paso Fire welcomes new units and invites you to the ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department is hosting a ceremony to welcome new units to their department and invites the public to be a part of this special day.

Officials say the ceremony is a tradition across the country in which new units are sprayed down, hand dried, and then pushed into the station.

This tradition dates back to the 1800s when departments used horses to pull fire trucks to fires. After fighting the fire, the crew​s would then wash and ready the horses and the apparatus in preparation for the next call, a release said.

According to a release, the EPFD’s Fire Prevention Division will be on-site to share fire prevention tips with citizens and signing up households for the free smoke alarm program.

The El Paso Animal Services will provide free adoption coupons and the first 20 attendees will receive a “Firefighters & Their Furry Friends” calendar at no cost, the release said.

A “Wetdown” ceremony will be held to welcome both units on Jan. 25 at 10800 McCombs Dr., El Paso, Texas 79924 starting at 10 a.m.

The community is invited to participate by helping spray it down, according to a release.